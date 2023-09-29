The rich and diverse Latin population of Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi the sparkling city by the sea is home to more than 316 thousand people.

According to the United States Census Bureau about 64% are of Hispanic or Latino descent. About 8% are foreign born, originally from Central and South America.

KRIS 6 News explored the city to learn more about the different types of food and culture you can find.

Lady Arias owns "Lady’s Bakery" and specializes in Venezuelan sweets and treats.

“The Venezuelan flavor is something that will naturally make you feel so divine the second you taste it," Arias said.

Arias said she keeps her culture alive through authentic food.

“We work with good quality ingredients, and that's what my business is all about, offering authenticity and quality in the products I make”, said Arias.

The coastal bend is also home to different styles of Mexican cuisine.

Monica Manjearulo is the owner of Bell' Aroma Café, filled with menu items like breakfast concha’s, chipotle chicken paninis and an assortment of coffees.

“We offer horchata lattes dulce de leche lattes churros lattes and I have a gansito latte and I do put a whole gansito on the top of it I mimic all the ingredients that go into the gansito and put it into warm coffee or even cold coffee," Monica said.

Gustavo Silva has a food truck with a fusion of Cuban, Nicaraguan and Colombian cuisine, he sees customers from all over.

“A lot of Cubans, people from Nicaragua, Venezuela and Honduras,” Silva said.

Who enjoy his authentic Cuban sandwiches and signature coffee -- served up just the way it would be at the ventanita in Cuba.

“Once you open your mind and taste buds to different flavors, I mean the sky's the limit,” Silva said.

Corpus Christi is also home to a great number of people from Venezuela.

Daniella Cova runs an authentic Venezuelan food truck, Papelon con Limon, where she serves traditional pastries and flavorful Bonafide plates too.

“muy buen sazón muy buen sazón," Cova said.

Cova says she loves sharing her culture with others through her cooking.

“I try to find all the authentic Venezuelan products, I travel to Houston to bring them here because we still do not have access to those products here," Cova said.

No matter where you come from it's safe to say food is something that brings everyone together.