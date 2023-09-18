How Lucha Libre still impacts the wrestling culture of today

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Here in the Coastal Bend, the legacy of the luchadores is still alive.

Lucha libre is a form of freestyle wrestling that originated in Mexico in the early 20th century.

It continues to inspire people to this day.

Justin Suarez --- also known as Matias Suarez has been a luchador for eleven years. He grew up watching lucha and knew it was something he had to do.

"When you watch the art of Lucha Libre, it's a different style it's free fighting Lucha Libre, it's a different style than American wrestling," Surarez said.

Ben Galvan, the owner of the Gulf Coast Wrestling Alliance, tells us luchadores have played a major role in the Mexican culture.

" Mexico city is kind of like the heart and soul of lucha libre it's what's defined wrestling today but let it be known that the heart and soul of wrestling comes from lucha libre," Galvan said.

Working in this business --- he's seen how lucha has evolved over the last few years.

The sport is most known for its masked wrestlers, who incorporate their own family traditions, beliefs and fears into the design of the masks --- transforming into a fearless character.

Although Suarez doesn't wear a mask -- he's still a hero both in and outside the ring. When he's not wrestling --- he's out saving lives as a firefighter.

Suarez said he has been blessed to be able do both lucha and a firefighter.

He said life in the ring brings balance to his everyday life.

Although Surez knows he won't be able to fight forever — he hopes to one day open up his own gym to keep the lucha libre legacy alive.

