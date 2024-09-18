Hispanic Heritage Month: A look into popular Mexican snacks ‘Antojitos’

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you go to a Mexican restaurant or snack shop, you will most likely see the word ‘antojitos’ on the menu.

The translation of ‘antojitos’ means little cravings, coming from the word ‘antojo’, which translates to cravings.

La Fresa Homemade Ice Cream & More on Port Avenue on the Westside is serving up all the popular Mexican ‘antojitos’ you usually find in any corner shop in Mexico.

“We have popsicles, magonadas, tostilocos, fruit salads,” Salvador Torres, owner of La Fresa Homemade Ice Cream & More said.

Their menu ranges from salty, spicy and sweet snacks,, but their most popular items is their homemade ice cream and popsicles.

“We have a lot of flavors and we can’t find them anywhere else in the city,” Torres said.

With over 42 different flavors, the shop has a range of flavors from the classic, vanilla, chocolate and strawberry ice cream. To flavors only found in Mexico, including tres leches cake, gansito, a popular Mexican snack cake, horchata and even Abuelita chocolate.

“We wanted to bring something unique and different to the city, a lot of the flavors we missed that we didn’t find here. We thought people would like them, so we decided to give them a try,” Torres said.

Torres and his wife immigrated from Jalisco, Mexico over twenty years ago. Missing the flavors from Mexico, he decided to open his shop over two years ago.

Salvador’s wife Norma Torres, working at a paleteria in Mexico, learned how to make popsicles and ice cream with nothing but natural ingredients.

“We don’t have any preservatives, we don’t put anything like that. Drinks are made just about every day. Popsicles and ice cream we make them twice a week. So there is no need to put anything like that to begin with,” Torres said.

The store also offers a combination of different snacks, from local South Texas favorites like hot Cheetos with cheese to corn in a cup.

For KRIS 6 Anchor Clara Benitez-Cortez, her favorite antojito growing up was and still is the tostilocos. They include Tostitos salsa verde tortilla chips, diced cucumber and jicama, Japanese peanuts, tamarind candy and top it off with lime, hot sauce and chamoy.

Craving some ‘antojitos’? Here is a list of locations around Corpus Christi:



Raspados La Bamba; 3113 S. Port Ave

La Paletera; 2701 Morgan Ave #200

La Frutera and More; 5488 S. Padre Island Dr #1162

La Frutera; 2322 Airline Rd

Speedys Snacks; 2001 Horne Rd

Lily’s Neveria 2901 Norton St

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.