Get the scoop; the history behind the avocado

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's a staple across the country and a must-have game day snack. But this popular treat has its roots south of the border.

KAJA Telemundo anchor Nina Martinez got the scoop on how the avocado makes the Hispanic culture one of the main ingredients in our society today.

"Growing up my mom would serve us avocado slices for breakfast with chorizo and egg," Del Mar culinary instructor Israel Villanueva said.

Just like beans and corn, the avocado is a fundamental ingredient in Latin American dishes. Its name comes from the nahuatl "ahuacatl" and its origin dates back more than 10,000 years, according to remnants found in a cave in Puebla, México.

"The avocado is endemic to Central America. we have México, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras (and) Nicaragua. So we can see that it's something that has been present since before the invention of the wheel', Dr. Rossy Lima de Padilla, a linguist and professor at TAMU-CC said.

You'll find it in all types of dishes, from the classic guacamole in mexico, to salads, sauces and smoothies in Colombia, Peru and Chile.

With its unique flavor and versatility, it has gained global popularity.

"Ethiopa is even growing avocados and they have a big market where they export to the Middle East," Villanueva said. "As far as the economic impact it's really huge, I attribute that to the modern-day processing, the way they package it, vacuum seal and modernized transportation."

The avocado is also called aguacate or palta and there is about 500 different types, with the most popular worldwide being the Hass avocado, followed by the Fuerte avocado.

The avocado is not only appreciated for its flavor, but also for its nutritional benefits. But for Latinos, its value goes beyond nutrition.

The avocado is deeply rooted in family and culinary traditions and in recipes that have been passed down for generations.

"We have made the avocado something that represents us. It represents us because its part of the food we consume, but it's also part of the indigenous heritage that we are still carrying with us," Dr. Lima de Padilla said.

The avocado is more than just an ingredient in Latin cuisine; it is a symbol of identity, history and prosperity. It will continue to be a fundamental part of the Latin diet and culture, uniting generations and connecting millions of people with their ancestral roots.

