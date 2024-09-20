From painting buildings to owning an art magazine, Gerald Padilla's story

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month (HHM), we spotlight Gerald Padilla. a first-generation immigrant whose journey is an inspiration for many.

"My parents are from Mexico. My mother was born in Durango and was raised in Jalisco. And my father was born in Michoacan bordering Jalisco," Padilla said.

Padilla’s family got their start in the United States after his parents moved here at the ages of 19 and 21.

"As a first-generation American you always hear those stories from parents and grandparents how we got here to this country," Padilla said.

Gerald Padilla Padilla family

Padilla was born in LA and soon after moved to the San Jose, CA area.

"There were a lot of limitations for them, linguistic, financial. A lot of times as first-generation Americans, you find yourself doing the translating for them," Padilla said.

Those limitations didn’t stop them from working hard and making something for themselves.

"I remember them working in the fields at a very early age. Later on, we had a family business where we all painted houses and buildings inside and out," Padilla said.

Painting for a living translated in a big way for Padilla, but maybe not in the way Padilla imagined.

Tony Jaramillo Gerald Padilla's acrylic painting of his wife, Rossy

I would have to say that it took me a good, 20 hours probably around 20 hours," Padilla said.

And Padilla's talents go beyond painting.

"For the longest time, our stories were not being showcased at the national level," Padilla said.

Alongside his wife Rossy, the Padilla's started, "Latino Book Review." An international magazine that highlights Latino and Latina artists.

Tony Jaramillo Gerald Padilla holding his international magazine, 'Latino Book Review'

"We're very happy that we can showcase all these beautiful stories by Latino authors and art," Padilla said.

Gerald Padilla’s message to other first gens? Keep working hard and putting one foot in front of the other.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.