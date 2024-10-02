City of Corpus Christi launches a Facebook page in Spanish

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Nina Martinez with our sister station KAJA Telemundo spoke with the city's communications department about this initiative and its importance to our community.

"Over 30% of the entire population here in Corpus Christi speaks Spanish at home as a first language".

Spanish-speaking residents in Corpus Christi now have access to information and resources in their own language.

The city of Corpus Christi launched a Facebook page completely in Spanish.

Assistant Director of Communications Cecilia Orozco tells us this is an effort to expand its reach and connect with the Hispanic community.

"For us it's almost, it's about time that we do something like this to reach out to the community. And I think for us it goes to show that people do want to get connected. People do want us to come and meet them where they're at", said Cecilia Orozco, assistant director of communications, City of Corpus Christi.

Navigating the new page is easy. Just go to Facebook, search for the city of Corpus Christi in español, hit like, and you're done!

The page features a variety of content, from news and updates to community events.

