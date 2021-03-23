Menu

Heinz launches Tarchup, Hanch and Wasabioli

New line of mash-up sauces released.
HEINZ
HEINZ LAUNCHES TARCHUP, HANCH, WASABIOLI
Posted at 4:54 AM, Mar 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-23 05:54:40-04

Heinz is releasing a trio of new mashup sauces. They include Hanch, a combo of hot sauce and ranch. Wasabioli is a mix of wasabi and garlic aioli. Finally, Tarchup is a blend of tartar sauce and ketchup.

Kraft Heinz Canada says the company saw great success with its previous mashups, including Mayochup and Mayoracha.

The company says it used social media posts to come up with these three new mixes.

Right now, they're available for a limited time at select grocery stores in Canada for about $2.99 a bottle. No word on when, or if, the sauces will be available in the U.S.

