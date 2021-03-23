Heinz launches Tarchup, Hanch and Wasabioli

Heinz is releasing a trio of new mashup sauces. They include Hanch, a combo of hot sauce and ranch. Wasabioli is a mix of wasabi and garlic aioli. Finally, Tarchup is a blend of tartar sauce and ketchup.

Kraft Heinz Canada says the company saw great success with its previous mashups, including Mayochup and Mayoracha.

The company says it used social media posts to come up with these three new mixes.

Right now, they're available for a limited time at select grocery stores in Canada for about $2.99 a bottle. No word on when, or if, the sauces will be available in the U.S.