Hawaiian Bros Island Grill opens first location in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hawaiian Bros Island Grill is opening its first location in Corpus Christi.

To celebrate, the restaurant is hosting a grand opening celebration at their new location on Monday, July 14.

The owners came up with the concept of this restaurant after taking many trips to Hawaii, and falling in love with everything it has to offer. They wanted to find a way to bring the delicious food and beautiful culture into the U.S.

Now, the food chain has restaurants in 60 locations across the state.

Kris 6 News caught up with the general manager of the Hawaiian Bros Island Grill in Corpus Christi, Chuck Smith. He says construction finished up earlier this week, and now the team is focusing on getting everything ready for Monday's grand opening.

"Please, please, please come check us out. We are so honored to be here," Smith said. "It's a wonderful community, it's super close to the ocean, and almost made me feel like I'm in Hawaii."

Smith says the team got to cook and try the chicken, and are super excited to have neighbors try it out too.

The grand opening will take place at 11 a.m, on 5633 S Padre Island Drive.