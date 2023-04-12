Gun violence has touched more than half the country

As Kentucky reels from that latest mass shooting, a new survey shows eye-opening statistics about how gun violence has now touched more than half the country.

According to a new survey from the Kaiser Family Foundation, 54% of U.S. adults have either personally or have had a family member who's been impacted by a gun-related incident.

Including suicide, nearly one in five Americans have lost a family member to gun violence. With people of color disproportionately impacted.

As the nationwide debate over access to guns heats up, a day after the mass shooting in Louisville.

The city's Mayor fumed over a state law that requires confiscated firearms. Like the rifle the killer used on April 10 to be resold at auction.

"It's time to change this law and let us destroy illegal guns and destroy the guns that have been used to kill our friends and kill our neighbors,” Craig Greenberg, the Louisville Mayor, said.

Other states like Maryland, Washington, and Colorado are moving forward with new restrictions as gun rights advocates push back on what they consider unconstitutional overreach.

