Growth and new opportunities for the City of Portland

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Today, the Portland Chamber of Commerce will host its annual state of the city luncheon where the mayor will review the city's past before looking ahead.

It's all about how the city of Portland is planning and evolving for the future. The opportunities and the challenges the city faces moving forward in a changing economic environment

In a report from City of Portland it shows, in sales tax revenues, Portland has averaged approximately 8% year over year increases since 2011. Hotel occupancy tax revenues have averaged a 17% increase in that same period. Portland has also grown its fund balance by 105% over the past decade and while there is a shortage of approximately 3,000 homes in the Coastal Bend. Right now, Portland has 3,109 single family homesites in different stages of development.

"So, we are anticipating quite a bit of growth, mostly spurred by the economic development happening around the city of Portland from the industrial development, happening outside the city limits,” said Portland Mayor, Cathy Skurow.

Mayor Skurow said from the last census Portland grew 35% and it continues to grow.

Some of new businesses in the area includes Caliber Collision, Quick Quack Car Wash and Well Med just to name a few.

"We're so happy about the amenities that we're bringing to Portland. We want to continue to capitalize on our community center and our multi complex sports facilities,” said Skurow.

The meeting starts at 11:30 am, and all 400 seats have been filled.

