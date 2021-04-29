Governor requests FEMA deadline extension

AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott has requested to extended the deadline for FEMA assistance for those impacted by the February winter storm to May 20, 2021. So far, more than 49,000 Texans have been approved for federal assistance so far resulting in more than $154.3 million in aid.

Renters approved can receive two month of financial assistance including security deposits.Homeowners approved can receive reimbursement for damages to wells, and/or septic system, among other items.

To apply, click here.