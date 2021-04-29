Watch
Governor requests FEMA deadline extension

To help those impacted by February winter storm
FILE PHOTO
FEMA
Posted at 3:14 AM, Apr 29, 2021
AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott has requested to extended the deadline for FEMA assistance for those impacted by the February winter storm to May 20, 2021. So far, more than 49,000 Texans have been approved for federal assistance so far resulting in more than $154.3 million in aid.

Renters approved can receive two month of financial assistance including security deposits.Homeowners approved can receive reimbursement for damages to wells, and/or septic system, among other items.

To apply, click here.

