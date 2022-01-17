Get ready to howl at the 'wolf moon' tonight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tonight could be a night to bare your fangs when you see the moon.

The first full moon of the year is known as the "wolf moon," and you'll be able to see it on Monday night.

The lunar event was named after wolves that were thought to howl more frequently this time of year, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac.

The "wolf moon" will peak at around 5:48 p.m. central time.

And there are a couple of more astronomical treats tonight.

NASA says both Jupiter and Saturn also will be visible above the southwestern horizon.