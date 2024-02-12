Who's Running: The U.S. Representative: District 34 Race

LAURA CISNEROS (R)

MAYRA FLORES (R)

Contributed photo

Mauro Garza (R)

What is/was your profession? Are you now retired?

I am a business owner, entrepreneur, and rancher.

What relevant experience can you bring to office?

As a successful businessman, I have signed the front side of a paycheck. I know what it takes to employ hardworking Americans. I will use this experience to bring jobs back to our district and make TX-34 prosperous again.

How have your life experiences prepared you for this position?

I came from humble means in the Rio Grande Valley, worked my way through school, and rose through the ranks to become a successful businessman. I have truly lived the American dream. I want to unleash the American dream for others.

Which problems would you address on your first day in office?

On day one, I will enact legislation to secure our border, and bring jobs to the people of TX-34.

What do you see as long-term issues which need to be addressed throughout your time in office?

Though I will address the crisis on our border on day one, I recognize that this is a complex issue that will be addressed throughout my time in office. We need to secure our border, reform our legal and illegal immigration systems, and reform our asylum laws.

What is local government doing well right now that needs to be expanded further?

Texas schools have been great about allowing our teachers to teach, and returning power back to our parents. Additionally, several local governments and organizations have been proactive in creating crisis pregnancy centers, giving mothers an option besides an abortion clinic.

GREGORY SCOTT KUNKLE JR (R)

ANN MARIE TORRES (R)

STATUS: REJECTED

VICENTE GONZALEZ (D)