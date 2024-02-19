Watch Now
NewsPrimary Elections 2024

Actions

Who's Running: Nueces County District Attorney

Nueces Co Dist Attorney.png
KRIS 6 News
Nueces Co Dist Attorney.png
Posted at 12:22 PM, Feb 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-19 13:22:51-05

JAMES SALES (R)

JIMMY GRANBERRY (R)

KRISTI BRITT (R)

TERRY SHAMSIE (D)

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Black History Month