Voters oppose Bond 2022 for Gregory-Portland ISD

The Gregory-Portland Independent School District will not move forward with its 2022 Bond proposal.

On Tuesday, voters opposed the three-part, $242 million bond.

The bond would have gone towards new facilities, renovations to existing ones, and enhanced security and safety measures for schools.

GPISD Superintendent Michelle Cavazos told KRIS 6 News she was very disappointed by the low turn out at the polls.

She said she hopes voters will reconsider it again in the next election.

"We're really working to make sure that as we project out to the future for future generations that we have the facilities that are needed for today, tomorrow and further out in the future," said Cavazos.

Cavazos said the 2022 Bond proposal did not include a tax rate increase, but that may not be the case later if an amended bond makes the next ballot.