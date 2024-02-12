NewsPrimary Elections 2024 Actions Facebook Tweet Email San Patricio County early voting locations Prev Next KRIS 6 News By: Shane Rackley Posted at 11:57 AM, Feb 12, 2024 and last updated 2024-02-12 13:13:25-05 Early voting in San Patricio County is February 20th through March 1st, 2024Election Day is March 5, 2024 Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information. now signed up to receive the Breaking News Newsletter. Click here to manage all Newsletters Black History Month