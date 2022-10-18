RTA offering rides to the polls

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Early voting begins on Monday October 24th. If you need a ride to the polls, the Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority has you covered. The RTA will be offering free rides the first day of early voting and on Election day, which is November 8th.

The buses will take you to any polling location along it's route. Again, the free bus services is only for the first day of early voting and on the general election day.

For the latest local news updates click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.