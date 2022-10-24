Corpus Christi City Council District 4 Candidate Profiles

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —

Dan Suckley

What is your age?

55

What is/was your profession? Are you now retired?

Banker. No.

What relevant experience can you bring to office?

Banker for more than 31 years, in addition to extensive volunteering and non-profit board service including almost 10 years as a Flour Bluff ISD School Board Trustee and the past 4 years on the Visit Corpus Christi board including service as Chair.

How have your life experiences prepared you for this position? Serving in those roles noted above have provided experiences that will benefit my service on the council, including proper governance, collaboration, budgeting.

Which problems would you address on your first day in office?

I have not served in city government up to this point, so I only have the same information as the public and what is discussed in the media. Until I join council and start having access to more information, I will reserve comment as to what I could perceive as items to address.

What do you see as long-term issues which need to be addressed throughout your time in office?

Securing a long-term reliable, affordable water source is a priority. Additionally, continuing to improve streets and infrastructure is a priority.

What is local government doing well right now that needs to be expanded further?

Again, I have not served in city government up to this point, so I only have the same information as the public and what is discussed in the media. Until I join council and start having access to more information, I will reserve comment as to what local government is doing well now.

——————————————————————————————————————————

Answers to KRIS 6 News questionnaires were written by the candidates in their own words and received little-to-no editing from KRIS 6 News employees.

For the latest local news updates click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.