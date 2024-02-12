Watch Now
NewsPrimary Elections 2024

Actions

Bee County early voting locations

Early voting
KRIS 6 News
Early voting
Posted at 12:11 PM, Feb 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-12 13:11:53-05

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Black History Month