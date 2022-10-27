27th Congressional District Candidate Profiles

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 27th Congressional District covers a huge part of the Coastal Bend, and with Election Day just around the corner, you have the choice between two candidates to represent you.

Corpus Christi, Portland, and Refugio are just a few of the cities that District 27 covers. Republican incumbent Michael Cloud is looking to stay in his spot as Representative, while Democratic Challenger Maclovio Perez is looking to be the new Congressman of the District.

Michael Cloud has been in office since 2018 and credits his faith for running for District 27.

"It's certainly an honor to serve the people of District 27. It's a job I take very seriously and especially in the times right now in our nation," said Rep. Michael Cloud, Texas District 27.

Congressman Cloud says he wants to continue working in Congress and hopes for a third term.

Maclovio Perez, a former local TV news personality, says he saw what was happening in our nation and knew something should be done.

"The last five years, it just seems like all the social progress we made, it has just gone away. I basically had the opportunity, the time and place to run," said Maclovio Perez, Democratic Challenger.

Congressman Cloud talks about some of the accomplishments he has been a part of, which include the United States becoming dominant in the energy sector, securing our border, and much more.

Maclovio says more needs to be done on those fronts.

"One of the big things right off the bat was getting funding for the Port of Corpus Christi, us being a part of that story of the United States being an energy dominant nation, and we're on the forefront of some of the ideas and solutions to securing the border," said Congressman Michael Cloud - Dist. 27.

Perez believes we should be focusing on issues like women's reproductive rights, inflation, and other issues.

"First thing I want to do is keep our voting rights, the second thing I want to do is keep our civil rights, and I want to make sure women retain their rights on what happens to them," said Maclovio Perez, Democratic Challenger.

This November 8th, you have the choice of who gets to represent you in our Nation's Capital.

