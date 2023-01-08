Fundraising continues for the family of girl killed by stray bullet

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Friends of the Silva family tell KRIS 6 News food is one way they could help.

Cooking chicken and sausages. Selling plates.

Pete Trevino said he hopes it can bring some relief.

“Let us take on the headaches, the people, the line. Let’s do more after the GoFund me to put her to rest,” Trevino said.

Trevino and James Galvan are rivals on football Sunday’s but on days like today they’re putting it their differences aside.

“49ers are a very big family and Cowboys is a very big family. When you put two families together, we’re unbeatable. We’re what you would call Americas team, and no one does it better than how we do it here in Corpus,” Trevino said.

People lined up to show their support.

Placing orders, offering their condolences, or bringing something special for Amethyst.

Robert Silva said, his little girl was loved by many.

“I thank everyone, and this has just started! Look at everyone whose here,” Silva said.

Amethyst’ sister, Jude Silva happy to see familiar faces and new ones.

“Everyone who knew her, knew she put everyone first. It’s good to see everyone coming together for our Amy. We can't thank everyone enough,” Silva said.

The fundraising will continue tomorrow at Alaniz Boutique in Sinton. There you can get a pulled pork sandwich, chips and drink for $10.