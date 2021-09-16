From weeds to planted fruit trees at Carroll Lane Park

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Maples Street, the park is a place to get some fresh air, sit or play. Neighbors say it hasn't always been such an inviting place to visit.

“It was just grass and its not native grass it's just turf grass,” says Corpus Christi resident Melissa Zamora.

Melissa Zamora lives a few blocks away and says that Carroll Lane Park used to be a weedy, unused space. But now it's transformed.

The newest addition is a shaded playground made possible by the Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation Department.

“If you have a great idea for a park you can go to the city, make an agreement and actually adopt that park and put the idea into place,” says Alissa Mejia, the city's recreation advisory committee chair.

The organization For the Greater Good of the Coastal Bend Texas did just that by adopting the park and making some changes.

Volunteers planted 22 trees, including fruit trees.

“Trying to build more community ties with folks that would otherwise not feel like they have an opportunity like this,” says Zamora.

Zamora is also a member of the group, she says she enjoys working on making the park a better place.

“I can just walk with my tools in my wheelbarrow and come over here when I need to or whenever I just need to like get out of the house,” says Zamora.

Volunteers with the group share the responsibility of watering, trimming trees and mulching, Zamora said

They're all excited to see what it will look like in the near future.

“More years go by we’re gonna see the natural shade of that and its going to be a really inviting place,” says Mejia.

You can take part.

If you would like to join Zamora and other volunteers you can apply through the For the Greater Goods Facebook page here.

Oct. 7 is the next garden work day at Carroll Lane Park and anyone can stop by and lend a hand.

