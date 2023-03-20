CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Vinyl records and CDs are selling but one has clearly made a comeback.

“So, just looking to complete my record collection. Some Who, which I've already pulled to the side. Might be purchasing that one today,” Agustin Brizuela said.

Brizuela has been collecting records for the last 10 years.

“For the longest time it was CDs selling, and I guess people wanted to revert back to things,” Brizuela said. “The album artwork is something you can display even when you’re not listening to it.”

Now more people are choosing vinyl over CDs.

A new report by the Recording Industry Association of America found that for the first time in more than three decades, vinyl records outsold CDs in the number of units.

Jason Dubose, the manager of Disc Go Round, tells us record sales have increased.

“Vinyl records have been back. I think it’s the rest of the community and the world that are starting to take notice,” Dubose said.

Even still, that same report said it was an overall positive year for recorded music, growing about 6% from 2021 to nearly $16 billion in retail and $10.3 billion in wholesale.

Dubose credits a few artists for the gain in popularity.

“It’s fun when you go buy something like Taylor Swift or Lana Del Ray and then you find something classic or vintage,” Dubose said. A little bit of old a little bit of new, making new memories.

Dubose said for many music lovers, there’s something nostalgic about playing their favorite record on that turn table.