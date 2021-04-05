Firehouse Subs holding hiring event

On the search for a job right now? As COVID-19 restrictions are lifted and restaurants open back up, many Firehouse locations have found themselves understaffed.

The national sandwich chain is having a three-day hiring event this week on April 6, 7, and 8.

The company is hoping to hire 12,000 new employees nationwide over the three-day period.

If you're interested in applying, then stop into one of two Firehouse Subs locations in the Coastal Bend between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. on the days of the event.

You can find the Corpus Christi location at 6418 S. Staples Street, Suite 140, 78413, located in the Saratoga Town Center.

While the Portland location is at 1850 US Highway 181, Suite A, 78374.

