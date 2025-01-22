Fire on the Westside under investigation

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — No one was injured in an early-morning house fire on the city's Westside.

Corpus Christi Fire Department received a call just after midnight for a house fire off of Guadalupe and Niagra St.

When the firefighters arrived, heavy flames were coming from one side of the house. Fire crews had to be evacuated at one point to extinguish the fire from the outside of the house.

Residents of the house were taken to a local shelter. A neighbor tells CCFD that they saw someone running away as the house caught flames... but the cause of the fire is still under investigation.