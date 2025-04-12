Watch Now
Fire damages Flour Bluff apartment building

A fire broke out at Laguna Apartments around 4pm Saturday.
photo by Suzanne Stevens
Firefighters responded to a fire at the Laguna Apartments Saturday afternoon.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — A fire broke out at the Laguna Apartments around 4 Saturday afternoon, according to neighbors.

It started in a downstairs unit. Upstairs neighbors say they smelled burning wires before seeing smoke.

One upstairs resident had to evacuate with her five grandchildren. The downstairs resident—who has two children—says she’s devastated.

Ambulances were seen at the scene, but it’s unclear if anyone was injured.

Corpus Christi firefighters called in the Red Cross to assist both families.

There’s no official word yet on what caused the fire.

