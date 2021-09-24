Fight Like a Girl fundraiser will benefit Erin Clinton

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Gail Huesmann, Dianne Smitson and Erin Clifton haven been friends for years.

Now as Clifton battles stage 4 ovarian cancer, her close friends say they decided to do something to help.

"At this point, there's not a whole lot we can do," said Smitson.

Clifton is battling her third round of ovarian cancer this year.

Huesmann says it's been difficult seeing Clifton in and out of the hospital often in San Antonio to receive treatment 80% of the time.

“We’ve kinda ... I don’t know ... had to beat her on the head to let us take care of her,” she said.

Smitson and Huesmann say Clifton is still working as much as she can at her job as a nurse practitioner in Corpus Christi, but she has a lot on her plate.

So, her friends say it was time to step in. They have planned a fund-raising benefit event for her from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday outside the Black Marlin Bar and Grill, 258 Snapdragon in Port Aransas.

It's called "Fight Like a Girl," which originally was a foundation to help women battling cancer.

At this event, money will be raised from activities like axe throwing, a foam party, a silent auction and food.

Smitson and Huesmann say all of the proceeds raised will go directly to Clifton.

“To help raise financial contributions but also to raise awareness on Erin’s behalf,” Huesmann said.

While Clifton won't be able to attend, her friends say they know how important it is to educate the public about the risks of ovarian cancer.

“This hits young women and is often not diagnosed until later, so she really wants to get the risk out,” said Smitson.

September is Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month. Huesmann and Smitson say you can show your support by wearing the color teal.