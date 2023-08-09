Feeding the future: CCISD's Central Kitchen

CORPUS CHRISTI — “It’s the largest restaurant in Corpus Christi. You know we feed a lot of children,” Mary Boyd said.

Boyd is the director of the food services department at the Corpus Christi Independent School District.

“This is where the bulk of our elementary food comes from, as well as some of our pre-packed campuses and our suppers programs all get prepared right here,” Boyd said.

Boyd gave KRIS 6 a tour of CCISD’s Central Kitchen ahead of the start of the 2023-2024 school year.

Boyd said during the previous school year, CCISD served more than 3.5 million lunches to students district-wide.

“We work the entire calendar year,” Boyd said. “Our department does not shut down.”

Boyd said there are between 350 to 400 food service employees.

“We are a full operation,” Boyd said. “We cook the food overnight to be served the next day, and that continues through the summer.”

The government puts strict regulations on what is served to students.

“We have to monitor things like sodium levels,” Boyd said. “We also have to offer a required amount of whole grains and colored subgroups for vegetables. A specific number of fruits.”

The first week of the 2023-2024 school year was planned for December 2022.

“It’s very far in advance, so when school gets off and running, we’re already going to be looking at school year 2025,” Boyd said.

Boyd said thanks to a Texas Education Agency program, for the sixth year in a row, every meal for kids in CCISD is free.

“Even with the new schools, everyone district-wide will still be qualified for one free breakfast, one free lunch and a free supper as well,” Boyd said.

And it’s not just the State of Texas and food services who decide what’s on the menu.

“The students help us greatly with determining what menu items to add and take off,” Boyd said.

Once a month, the department meets with the student-led nutrition committees from each high school.

“We also have the opportunity to meet with our Windsor Park students once a year to get some feedback on our elementary menu as well,” Boyd said.

Boyd hopes the healthy habits and different foods students are offered at school carry on at home.

“We have a fantastic team putting the food together that truly care about the students and want them to be successful, so everything we cook is made with love and is going to meet their nutritional needs every single day,” Boyd said.

