‘Family, friends, and Snoop’: Team USA curlers feeding off fan energy in Cortina

Midway through Team USA’s mixed doubles curling match against Canada on Friday, American curlers Cory Thiesse and Korey Dropkin looked up in the stands. They saw their families and friends, but they also saw… their faces.

Their faces were on a jacket.

A jacket worn by Snoop Dogg.

The rapper, and one of Team USA’s biggest supporters, was sitting next to Dropkin’s mom wearing a blue jacket with white stars, red and white stripes — a photo of Thiesse on his right chest and a photo of Dropkin on his left.

“We spotted him halfway through the game," Thiesse told reporters after the match. "We got a little chuckle out of his jacket."

After a big shot late in the game, Snoop could be seen on the NBC broadcast yelling in support and ringing a blue cowbell to cheer on the Americans.

"I have no idea," Dropkin said when asked what he thought his mom was talking to the rapper about. "I don’t even know if my mom knows Snoop, but she does now. But I just looked over and I saw him smiling at me, and he put his arm around my mom and I was like — get out of here."

The superfan even spoke to the curlers after their 7-5 victory.

“It was really fun to see,” Dropkin added. “Snoop said (Dropkin’s mom) was telling him all about curling, all the tricks. It was pretty cool to see that.”

“It’s just so fun. He’s learning how to curl right now,” Thiesse said.

After the game, Dropkin presented Snoop with a new jacket - a custom USA curling coach with "Coach Snoop" written on the back.

Of course Snoop Dogg — and so many others around Cortina and the world — would want to support Thiesse and Dropkin right now. The Americans followed the morning win with another victory over Czechia to improve to 4-0 in the Olympics so far. Friday’s early win was Canada’s first loss.

Chants of “U-S-A!” rang out through the Cortina Curling Olympic Stadium after several of the team’s big shots, and the support, especially in the stadium, is giving the curlers even more energy.

After a double-takeout in the seventh end against Canada, Dropkin gave a huge fist bump and let out a yell to try to pump up the crowd even more.

“We were definitely, especially Korey, feeding off the energy of the crowd,” Thiesse said. “He was totally on fire today, and made so many great shots.”

“I’m just enjoying myself when I'm on the ice,” Dropkin said. “That's what it's always about. When you're having fun and you’re light and relaxed, naturally I think it's easy to allow yourself to play your game and to make lots of shots.

“For me, just having family and a friends and all the extras, too, that show up for us to support us, to cheer loud, it gives us energy and it fuels our fire, and you can see that out there today. We were making lots of shots. It's so fun to get the crowd wild. It's a good time out there.

Thiesse and Dropkin will be back on the ice at 8:35 a.m. ET on Saturday to take on the only other unbeaten team in the tournament, Great Britain.

They’re hopeful the support can follow them the rest of the day and the rest of the tournament.

“Family, friends, and Snoop, it’s a good combo," Dropkin said.