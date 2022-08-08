Family and friends pay their respects to a beloved leader, Loyd Neal

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Today, people from across the Coastal Bend attended a memorial service in honor of what many call a true South Texas leader, Loyd Neal.

“He was a tremendous senior statesman and he provided that leadership for our community,” said State Representative, Todd Hunter.

State Representative Todd Hunter remembers Neal from their time in community service together.

Only, he doesn’t refer to Neal as a colleague but as a friend.

“I can tell you he not only was a great South Texan. A great Aggie but he was a great friend,” he said.

Neal was a man of many titles; from Mayor to County Judge. He was also a father of two to Loyd Neal III and Ann Margaret Eddy.

His son tells KRIS 6 News there was so much more his father wanted to do.

“He wanted to see his grandkids graduate from Texas A&M. He had bought them Aggie rings in advance and wanted to see them all graduate. I know there were still some volunteer projects he wanted to see through,” he said.

Neal’s daughter said it’s been hard, having lost her hero and she’s overwhelmed thinking of everything he did for the community.

“He did so many things and he never wanted the accolades, he just did it because it was the right thing to do,” said Eddy.

Neal is leaving behind a great legacy of 60-plus years of volunteer work, community service, and a tremendous impact on the people he knew and the city he helped build.

