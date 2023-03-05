Families honor their lost loved ones during Coastal Bend Hearts Remembrance Walk

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Hearts Remembrance Walk brought up a lot of emotions. But it meant having the opportunity to think about their lost loved ones.

Venisa Fernandez and her family showed up for Nana and Tio Flaco.

“It feels like it just happened. The hurt, the heartache, the fear of not seeing them again. It hits us all over again,” Fernandez said.

By taking part in the remembrance walk.

Fernandez hopes her young daughter can learn something about those she won’t get the chance to meet.

“We let her know who they were, what they did for our family and how much they mattered to us, and we try to keep the traditions of what they did for us,” Fernandez said.

Also, at the remembrance walk, another family wore yellow for 3 of their family members.

“My daughter was born a year after we lost my grandma. She didn’t get to meet her great grandma but this way she’ll get to remember her,” Serena Quinones said.

Sharing those memories is what the Coastal Bend Hearts Remembrance walk is all about and it was all organized by 12-year-old Kendall Russell.

“It all started off with my grandpa that passed away due to COVID in December of 2020. I don’t want him to be forgotten and I don’t want anyone else to be forgotten because they all mean something to everyone,” Russell said.

Russell tells us she plans to make this an annual event.

“We’re already planning it again for next year,” Russell said. “We want more people to show up for their loved ones.”