CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Guttmacher Institute shows most abortions in the United States are obtained by women of color, with Black and Hispanic women being the most affected.

Although there are many reasons behind this, experts tell KRIS 6 News that underserved groups share one common denominator.

Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi Political Science Asst. Professor Shane Gleason explains why we see these numbers.

“The access to abortion at this point really depends on resources,” he said.

Gleason said as options become more limited, women on a low income may find it more difficult.

“Women are taking the money they’re saving up for a textbook, or the money they were saving for that house they wanted to buy,” he said.

Angie Romero, a member of the Hispanic and LGBTQ communities, smiles when she talks about everything she has achieved, but just like her friends who moved from Mexico to the United States to live the American dream, that happiness turned into fear.

“My friend came here for a better life, and now she says she wants to go back home,” Romero said.

Romero feels sad for young Hispanic woman just starting off.

“In college, you don’t have money — as it is," she said. "So, what are students and young girls what are they going to do?”

While Romero works to start her own business, she knows if abortion bans or trigger laws go into effect, she very well might be one of a few Latina entrepreneurs.

Gleason predicts that could happen.

“We may very well see woman not attending school,” he said.