CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fireworks lit up the sky Sunday night for the big fireworks display along Shoreline Blvd.

The next day. A viewer sent us a photo early Monday morning where you can see trash spilling out onto the pavement.

By 10 am This trash was gone.

"They're putting in a few extra hours. They work from 7am to 7pm and we pretty much cover all our parks from Cole Park Pier all the way to North Beach,” said the city’s Director of Parks and Recreation, Robert Dodd.

19 staff members are putting in extra hours. A quick turnaround from one event to the next.

"There’s more volume of people that visit our parks during the summer,” said Dodd.

That includes, Cole Park, McGee beach, the Marina, Sea wall, and the area in front of the American Bank Center. All the way across to north beach

Gabreal Cervantes goes fishing near this area every other day. He said he'll find trash even in the water.

"You don't want to take a big fish home and find he's been eating all that ugly stuff out there,” said Cervantes.

During the summer there's more people outside, meaning there's more trash. Cervantes tries to do his part.

"I try to park near the trash cans,” he said.

On a regular day, 10 team members will work from 6:30 am to 3:30 pm.

Picking up trash from styrofoam cups to cigarette buds.

"There is a lot of parks between here and north beach so they have their work cut out for them,” said Robert Dodd.

If you see trash at any of the city's parks, call 361-826-3460.

