Texas Primaries 2022: Early Voting Guide

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — IMPORTANT DATES :

Texans are heading back to the polls for the 2022 Texas Primary Elections, with early voting beginning on Monday, February 14, and ending on Friday, February 25.

Election Day is Tuesday, March 1 for the 2022 Texas Primary Election, however, the last day to register to vote was Monday, January 31.

If you plan to vote by mail, your application must be mailed and received by Friday, Feb. 18. State officials say your application to vote by mail must physically arrive by Feb. 18, not postmarked. To request an application by phone, call the Nueces County Voter Registrar's Office at 361-888-0385 or email VoteByMail@nuecesco.com.

EARLY VOTING LOCATIONS FOR NUECES COUNTY:

Nueces County Courthouse, 910 Leopard Street, Corpus Christi, Texas 78416 (*Main early voting location. Will be closed on Feb. 21 for President's Day) Ben F. McDonald Public Library, 4044 Greenwood Drive, Corpus Christi, Texas 78416 (Voting in the main meeting room. Will be closed on Feb. 20 and Feb. 21) Bishop Multipurpose Building, 115 Ash St., Bishop, Texas 78343 ( Will be closed on Feb. 20 and Feb. 21) Deaf and Hard of Hearing Center, 5151 McArdle Road, Corpus Christi, Texas 78411 ( Will be closed on Feb. 20 and Feb. 21) Del Mar College Heldenfels Administration Building, 101 Baldwin Blvd., Corpus Christi, Texas 78404 ( Will be closed on Feb. 20 and Feb. 21) Ellis Memorial Library, 700 W. Ave. A, Port Aransas, Texas 78373 ( Will be closed on Feb. 20 and Feb. 21) Ethel Eyerly Senior Center, 654 Graham Rd., Corpus Christi, Texas 78418 ( Will be closed on Feb. 20 and Feb. 21) Hilltop Community Center (south wing #1 back of building), 11425 Leopard St., Corpus Christi, Texas 78410 ( Will be closed on Feb. 20 and Feb. 21) Johnny Calderon Building, 710 East Main St., Robstown, Texas 78380 ( Will be closed on Feb. 20 and Feb. 21) Magee Elementary, 4201 Calallen Dr., Corpus Christi, Texas 78410 ( Will be closed on Feb. 20 and Feb. 21) Padre Island Baptist Church, 14253 S. Padre Island Dr., Corpus Christi, Texas 78418 ( Will be closed on Feb. 20 and Feb. 21) Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi’s Natural Resources Center, 6300 Ocean Dr., Corpus Christi, Texas 78412 (Will be closed on Feb. 20 and Feb. 21) The Valencia (second-floor conference room), 6110 Ayers St., Corpus Christi, Texas 78418 ( Will be closed on Feb. 20 and Feb. 21) Veterans Memorial High School, 3750 Cimarron Blvd., Corpus Christi, Texas 78414 ( Will be closed on Feb. 20 and Feb. 21)

CURBSIDE VOTING

All locations will have curbside voting available for Texans who are not able to physically enter the voting location or those with medical conditions. For more information or to make accommodations for curbside voting, call 361-888-0303.

WHY ARE TEXAS PRIMARY ELECTIONS IMPORTANT?

The Texas Primary Election will provide Texans an opportunity to select delegates who will represent their political interests in the upcoming Presidential election in 2024.

Each political party will choose candidates for seven statewide seats including the governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, agriculture commissioner, comptroller, land commissioner, and one of three seats on the Railroad Commission.

Republicans and Democrats will also pick their candidates to face off in November for district-based congressional and legislative offices, judicial seats, and the State Board of Education.