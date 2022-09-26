Early voting locations for the November 8 general election

Early Voting Locations
November 8, 2022 - General Election
October 24th – 28th — 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
October 29th — 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
October 30th (Courthouse Only) —12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
October 31st – November 4th — 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
|Adkins Middle School
|2402 Ennis Joslin Rd.
|Bishop Multipurpose Building
|115 S Ash Ave., Bishop
|Calallen ISD Administration Building
|4205 Wildcat Dr.
|Carroll High School (Old Campus)
|5301 Weber Rd.
|Church Unlimited (Main Campus)
|7451 Bay Area Dr.
|Church Unlimited (Roddfield Campus)
|3402 Rodd Field Rd.
|Corpus Christi City Hall
|1201 Leopard St.
|Deaf & Hard of Hearing Center
|5151 McArdle Rd.
|Del Mar College (Heldenfels Admin. Bldg.)
|101 Baldwin Blvd.
|Ethel Eyerly Senior Center
|654 Graham Rd.
|Grant Middle School
|4350 Aaron Dr.
|Greenwood Senior Center
|4040 Greenwood Dr.
|Hilltop Community Center
|11425 Leopard St.
|Island Presbyterian Church
|14030 Fortuna Bay Dr.
|Johnny Calderon Building
|710 E. Main St., Robstown
|Northwest Senior Center (West Guth Park)
|9725 Up River Rd.
|Nueces County Courthouse
|901 Leopard St.
|Port Aransas Community Center
|408 N Alister St.
|Texas A&M University Corpus Christi
|6300 Ocean Dr.
|Tuloso-Midway AG Complex
|10601 Haven Dr.
|The Valencia
|6110 Ayers St.
|Veterans Memorial High School
|3750 Cimarron Blvd.
|West Oso Junior High
|5202 Bear Lane