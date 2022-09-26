Early voting locations for the November 8 general election

Mgnonline

Early Voting Locations November 8, 2022 - General Election October 24th – 28th — 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. October 29th — 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. October 30th (Courthouse Only) —12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. October 31st – November 4th — 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Adkins Middle School 2402 Ennis Joslin Rd. Bishop Multipurpose Building 115 S Ash Ave., Bishop Calallen ISD Administration Building 4205 Wildcat Dr. Carroll High School (Old Campus) 5301 Weber Rd. Church Unlimited (Main Campus) 7451 Bay Area Dr. Church Unlimited (Roddfield Campus) 3402 Rodd Field Rd. Corpus Christi City Hall 1201 Leopard St. Deaf & Hard of Hearing Center 5151 McArdle Rd. Del Mar College (Heldenfels Admin. Bldg.) 101 Baldwin Blvd. Ethel Eyerly Senior Center 654 Graham Rd. Grant Middle School 4350 Aaron Dr. Greenwood Senior Center 4040 Greenwood Dr. Hilltop Community Center 11425 Leopard St. Island Presbyterian Church 14030 Fortuna Bay Dr. Johnny Calderon Building 710 E. Main St., Robstown Northwest Senior Center (West Guth Park) 9725 Up River Rd. Nueces County Courthouse 901 Leopard St. Port Aransas Community Center 408 N Alister St. Texas A&M University Corpus Christi 6300 Ocean Dr. Tuloso-Midway AG Complex 10601 Haven Dr. The Valencia 6110 Ayers St. Veterans Memorial High School 3750 Cimarron Blvd. West Oso Junior High 5202 Bear Lane

