Early voting locations for the November 8 general election

Posted at 3:53 PM, Sep 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-26 16:53:51-04


Early Voting Locations

November 8, 2022 - General Election

October 24th – 28th — 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

October 29th — 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

October 30th (Courthouse Only) —12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

October 31st – November 4th — 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Adkins Middle School2402 Ennis Joslin Rd.
Bishop Multipurpose Building115 S Ash Ave., Bishop
Calallen ISD Administration Building4205 Wildcat Dr.
Carroll High School (Old Campus)5301 Weber Rd.
Church Unlimited (Main Campus)7451 Bay Area Dr.
Church Unlimited (Roddfield Campus)3402 Rodd Field Rd.
Corpus Christi City Hall1201 Leopard St.
Deaf & Hard of Hearing Center5151 McArdle Rd.
Del Mar College (Heldenfels Admin. Bldg.)101 Baldwin Blvd.
Ethel Eyerly Senior Center654 Graham Rd.
Grant Middle School4350 Aaron Dr.
Greenwood Senior Center4040 Greenwood Dr.
Hilltop Community Center11425 Leopard St.
Island Presbyterian Church14030 Fortuna Bay Dr.
Johnny Calderon Building710 E. Main St., Robstown
Northwest Senior Center (West Guth Park)9725 Up River Rd.
Nueces County Courthouse901 Leopard St.
Port Aransas Community Center408 N Alister St.
Texas A&M University Corpus Christi6300 Ocean Dr.
Tuloso-Midway AG Complex10601 Haven Dr.
The Valencia6110 Ayers St.
Veterans Memorial High School3750 Cimarron Blvd.
West Oso Junior High5202 Bear Lane
Early voting locations for Nueces County