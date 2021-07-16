Dog rescued after witnesses say he was thrown from a van

TAMPA, Florida — The investigation continues into how a dog wound up with a blue rope around his neck, laying on hot concrete with a 105 temperature and unable to move on Thursday.

Witnesses found the poor pooch, now named "Brownie," and that's when the Rescue Division of the Humane Society of Tampa Bay sprang into action.

According to their Facebook post, they answered the call for help and made it to the scene, they say, just in time to save the poor pooch.

Humane Society of Tampa Bay

As vets and staff at the Humane Society of Tampa Bay worked to stabilize Brownie, the search is on for a red van, witnesses say, that passed by Brownie once and then circled back around. Witnesses believe Brownie was dumped by someone from that red van.

Brownie, who's 6-years-old, has a really bad skin infection that staff members say is probably from allergies that were left untreated and then developed into a secondary bacterial infection.

Staff were able to get Brownie's temperature down with a cooling pad, cold towels, and an IV.

Animal abuse video for Paul

On Friday, staff provided an update on Brownie who, they say, is doing much better today after a night of rest and plenty of TLC.

An examination revealed Brownie is a senior Pitbull who is likely 10 -12 years old.

They also were able to confirm Brownie has a severe bacterial skin infection that's causing him to have a great deal of discomfort. As a result, Brownie will need a medical bath every other day for the next week as well as oral medication.

There is so more good news. The folks at the Humane Society of Tampa Bay suspected a mass in Brownie's upper abdomen, but after taking an x-ray confirmed that was not the case at all.

Right now, staff say that Brownie is very confused and scared though despite all his fear, he's a very sweet boy.

Humane Society of Tampa Bay

In the meantime, they say he'll need to spend a few more weeks with us to make sure he's getting all of the medical treatment and care that he needs.

If you would like to support Brownie and his medical bills, you can visit the Tampa Bay Humane Society's Facebook page at the Humane Society of Tampa Bay at facebook.com/humanesocietytampabay

They say they will have an update on Brownie's progress next week.

