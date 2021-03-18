Disneyland is set to reopen on April 30

After a year of closure, California's Disneyland Theme Park announced it will reopen with limited capacity on April 30.

“We’ve seen the enthusiasm, the craving for people to return to our parks around the world,” Disney CEO Bob Chapek said. “We’ve been operating at Walt Disney World for about nine months, and there certainly is no shortage of demand.”

All theme parks in California have been closed due to COVID-19 related restrictions for the past year. While guidelines in other states like Florida allowed parks to reopen with limited capacity, California’s rules have kept theme parks big and small shuttered.

Under the new California guidelines, there will be a building capacity and time limitations. To enter the park, a reservation and a valid admission for the same park will be required for admission for guests ages 3 and up.

Indoor dining will continue to be unavailable at the park for the time being.