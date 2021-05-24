Watch
Discovery Channel to send someone to space

New show called "Who Wants to be an Astronaut"
NASA
International Space Station
SpaceX's astronaut-riding Dragon approaches space station
The Discovery channel wants to send someone to the International Space Station.

The network is casting for a new show called "Who Wants to be an Astronaut." The contestants will compete for a seat on the first fully private human mission to the ISS.

The rocket is set to launch in 2022.

Discovery says you don't have to be a rocket scientist to apply. They are looking for regular people who want to share their journey to space with the world. Applicants do have to be at least 18-years old, Live in the U.S, be fluent in English and in good health.

You can apply by clicking here.

