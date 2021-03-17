Deshaun Watson sued for sexual assault

HOUSTON, Texas — Deshaun Watson has been the subject of controversy recently as he tries to force a trade from the Houston Texans. Now, his situation has taken a left turn as a woman has come forward with allegations of sexual assault against the star quarterback.

The news comes from Houston-based Attorney Tony Buzbee, who is representing the unnamed woman. Buzbee announced the lawsuit Tuesday night in a post on Instagram. Buzbee did not go into specifics on the allegations aside from saying that Watson was receiving a massage from the woman and "went too far."

Watson has denied the allegations made against him. In a statement posted to Twitter Tuesday night, Watson said, "I have not yet seen the complaint, but I know this: I have never treated any woman with anything other than the utmost respect. The plaintiff’s lawyer climes that this isn’t about money, but before filing suit he made a baseless six-figure settlement demand, which I quickly rejected. Unlike him, this isn’t about money for me — it’s about clearing my name, and I look forward to doing that.”

It should be noted that this is a civil lawsuit, not a criminal one.

