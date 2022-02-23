Demolition of Bob Hall Pier could soon begin

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Wednesday, Nueces County Commissioners will meet and approve a contract to begin the demolition of Bob Hall Pier. If approved at today's meeting, the agenda shows Russell Marine LLC out of Houston will be contracted to complete the demolition at a cost of just over $2.9 million.

Brandon Bicknell, the President of Russell Marine said he expects to be officially awarded the project and released to start the demolition of Bob Hall Pier during today's meeting. Once this happens, he said the plan is to have crews working around the clock. 40 to 50 people will work on the demolition for an estimated 4 to 5 months.

"Start demoing the concrete panels off the top and then start removing the caps and pile and then working our way out to the t-head that is completely collapsed and we'll use divers and our crane bar just to remove the items that are out in the bottom there," said Bicknell.

According to Bicknell, the biggest challenge will be dealing with high tides. The company is also working on plans to ensure all crew members are safe during demolition.