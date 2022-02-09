Demolition and rebuild of Bob Hall Pier up for discussion Wednesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Bob Hall Pier will be a topic of conversation at Wednesday's Nueces County Commissioners Court meeting. The goal is to finalize and award a contract for the demolition of the pier. By doing this, Bob Hall pier is one step close to being rebuilt.

Precinct 4 Commissioner Brent Chesney said this project has not been without its challenges since the pier was destroyed by hurricane Hanna is July of 2020. For one, the county has set aside $18 million of bonds but as of right now, the costs estimate along with supply chain issues has increased that amount. When the county originally applied to FEMA for money to help fix the pier, those funds were denied. Chesney said there are other things on his mind like insurance costs and the sea turtle program.

“You always have to worry about insurability, its difficult to insure building over water. We have to try and get the building over land as much as we can. There’s been a lot of erosion, the mean high tide has changed because of the hurricane. You have to make sure the core engineers are okay and the general land office is okay,” Chesney said.

The total estimated costs to rebuild the pier is $30 million. After today's meeting, commissioners will determine how much more money can be dedicated to rebuild Bob Hall pier without hurting tax payers.

