Watch
News

Actions

Del Mar College celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month

Hispanic Heritage Month virtual presentations
items.[0].image.alt
Pixabay
National Hispanic Heritage Month
National Hispanic Heritage Month
Posted at 3:48 AM, Sep 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-15 05:15:02-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Del Mar College is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with a variety of virtual events over the next 30 days. Those presentations will be available from Wednesday through Oct. 15.

The college's libraries have created a guide to highlight resources about the month-long event, including e-books, films, articles and links to websites. You can access those resources by clicking here.

The virtual presentations include:

  • "Food and Culture: Vignettes from South Texas Family Life” is available Wednesday through Oct. 15 and can be accessed by clicking here.
  • "A Poetry Duet Recorded in Anzaldúa Plaza" is available Sept. 22 – Oct. 15 and can be accessed by clicking here.
  • Author Diana López Presents "Viva Corpus Christi!" is available Sept. 29 – Oct. 15 and can be accessed by clicking here.
  • "Hispanic Heritage Month: Poetry from Corpus Christi" is available Oct. 6-15 and can be accessed by clicking here.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education