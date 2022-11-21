Data shows most vehicles are behind on maintenance

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Many families are making plans to travel on Thanksgiving Day but, as CARFAX reports, nearly half the vehicles on the road are behind on maintenance.

Whether your'e staying home or traveling on Nov. 24, it’s a good idea to give your ride some attention.

Tristan Quintanilla stopped at a local gas station before getting back on the road.

“I had to take it real slow on the highway because it was raining. You don’t want your car hydroplaning on the road either," said Quintanilla.

Quintanilla has been putting some miles on his car.

This week he drove from Austin to visit some friends and next week he’ll be on the road again.

“I’ll probably go back home during Thanksgiving and visit some family in Port Lavaca," Quintanilla said.

Quintanilla is one of the 49 million drivers expected to put some miles on their vehicles during the Thanksgiving holiday.

While Quintanilla said he checks his car for every trip. Accidents do happen.

“I've had a couples blowouts actually. I also have tire warranty so that’s what saves me," he said.

Data from CARFAX shows that nearly half of the vehicles that are on the road are overdue for a tire rotation and 30% of vehicles are behind on oil changes.

CARFAX also found one in five cars have an open recall that hasn’t been fixed.

Aldrin Arandela tells KRIS 6 News he keeps a close eye on his car when something doesn’t look right.

“My dad showed me how to change my own oil and rotate my own tires. He has the tools and I don’t so I go their house and I do it. If you want something right you do it yourself," said Arandela.

If you plan to travel for Thanksgiving Day. CARFAX has a website that lets you check for recalls: Check for Car Recalls - Search by License Plate or VIN - CARFAX.

