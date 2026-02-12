Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Curler Rich Ruohonen becomes oldest U.S. Olympian to compete in Winter Games

USA curler Rich Ruohonen smiles as he steps to the ice to compete in the men's curling team's match against Switzerland on Day 2 of competition at the Milan Cortina Olympics.
After seven ends of play during the U.S. men's curling team's game against Switzerland, the Americans subbed in alternate Rich Ruohonen. The moment he stepped onto the ice, he became the oldest American to compete in a Winter Olympics medal event. View this story and more Olympics coverage here.

