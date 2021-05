Starting Monday, healthcare workers will get the opportunity to snag themselves a free pair of Crocs.

Crocs will give away 10,000 free pairs of shoes a day for five days to health care workers as a part of their 'Free Pair for Healthcare' program.

Through May 14, healthcare workers can request their free pair starting at 11a.m. until the day's free pair allotment has been fulfilled.

Last year, Crocs gave away more than 860,000 free pairs when the COVID-19 pandemic began.