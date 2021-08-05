Police seek third suspect in game room shooting

Corpus Christi Police Department officers are looking for Johnny Richard Alvarez in connection with a shooting outside a game room on the 4500 block of Weber than resulted in one man's death.

The 40-year-old Alvarez is being sought on a capital murder charges, and, once caught, will face a $1 million bond.

The shooting happened at 4:10 a.m. July 25. When officers arrived at the location, they found 32-year-old Conrad Garcia with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Alvarez reportedly is 5-8 and weighs 200 lbs.

Anyone with information as to his location can call police at (361) 886-2840, or Crime Stoppers at (361) 888-TIPS.