Aransas County jury gives convicted sex offender probation instead of prison time

ARANSAS COUNTY, Texas (KRIS) — An Aransas County jury has given a convicted sex offender probation instead of prison time.

Robert Blake Miller, 22, was found guilty on Sept. 3 on three counts of sexual assault. Prosecutors say the assault happened in October 2023, when Miller repeatedly ignored the 19-year-old victim's rejections.

The jury deliberated for about two and a half hours before finding Miller guilty. Miller faced up to 20 years in prison for each of the three counts.

After 40 minutes of deliberation in the punishment phase, the jury chose to give him probation.

Because of the convictions, Miller must register as a sex offender for life.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.