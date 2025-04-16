Creekside Elementary secure after student brings knife to school

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Creekside Elementary is secure after a student brought a kitchen steak knife to school, according to a press release from the Corpus Christi Independent School District.

Reports were made to campus administration that a student had a weapon and was making threats.

The incident was reported to the CCISD Police Department, which took "immediate action."

School counselors will be on site to support students and their families. CCISD Police will also be on campus Thursday to provide extra security.