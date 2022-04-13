County leaders to discuss multi-million dollar project proposal to improve Corpus Christi Bay

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County leaders will discuss a pre-application to the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, worth up to $10 million Wednesday, April 13. The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation is asking for assistance to improve water quality in Corpus Christi Bay.

It’s all a part of a competition put on by the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation. Different organizations, have been asked to think of a green infrastructure project to create habitat, improve water quality and provide some protection to infrastructure on land. So far, the Ed Rachal Foundation, the Port of Corpus Christi and the Mott MacDonald engineering firm have all taken part in the project, which would include the construction of an artificial reef.

"When it's finished it'll look like rift raft rock, in different segments, it won’t be continuous. It'll connect with the old rim con channel which is north of where north beach is. Just where the causeway starts and goes into Portland,” said Scott Cross, the Director of Nueces County Parks.

Cross said the approach to this project is new but will positively impact water quality, stabilize the shoreline, and create more fish habitats.

"In that particular area you have wind driven waves and ship traffic waves and also the break water will help to stabilize the erosion happening around the Lexington," he said.

The pre-proposal is due April 21. Cross say a total of $31 million has been secured in match funding and Nueces county is also contributing.