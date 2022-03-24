Corpus Christi native is working with the American Red Cross to help bring relief

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The American Red Cross has boots on the ground in communities that have reported damage from Tuesday's severe weather. Kristofer Morgan is the Assistant Director of information and planning of this relief operation for the American Red Cross in the Victoria area but he grew up right here in Corpus Christi. Morgan said he'll be spending the next two weeks at the Houston headquarters after reports of damaged homes.

The mission of the American Red Cross is to provide support and help those impacted by disasters. Staff and volunteers have started handing out emergency supplies like tarps, clean up kits, snacks, and water. Part of the recovery efforts, Kristofer Morgan said his passion for helping others started when he was still living here in Corpus Christi.

"Hurricane Harvey, the most recent major disaster that we've had in the Corpus Christi area. I was working with another organization where I was able to get involved with Hurricane Harvey recovery and I loved it. I loved the work, I loved being able to help community members in this way,” he said.

Right now, the American Red Cross is still looking for volunteers to help with the recovery from this storm and other disasters.

"Anybody who interested in volunteering for something like this. We even take event-based volunteers, individuals who come in and say, hey I want to volunteer," said Morgan.

If you want to volunteer your time or donate supplies, contact the American Red Cross of Coastal Bend at (361) 887-9991

